Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV) Shares Up 0.8% – What’s Next?

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$22.00 and last traded at C$22.00. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.82.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%.

