Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Shares Sold by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lowered its position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BN. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Brookfield by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 919,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,817,000 after purchasing an additional 143,004 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,063,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Brookfield by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 103,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in Brookfield by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Brookfield Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of Brookfield stock opened at $54.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $89.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.39 and a beta of 1.65. Brookfield Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.18 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.90.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 0.75%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. CIBC lifted their target price on Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Brookfield from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Brookfield in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Brookfield

Brookfield Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.