Brooklyn FI LLC Buys New Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 12,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,942,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $94.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $107.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

