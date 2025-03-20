Brooklyn FI LLC Invests $441,000 in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new position in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 32,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Oscar Health by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Oscar Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Oscar Health by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 324,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Oscar Health during the fourth quarter worth $5,672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.19.

Oscar Health Trading Up 0.0 %

OSCR opened at $12.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Oscar Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $23.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -641.43 and a beta of 1.75.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.07). Oscar Health had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 2.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Oscar Health Profile

(Free Report)

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.