Brooklyn FI LLC Invests $96,000 in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new stake in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRON. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $641,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cronos Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,026,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after acquiring an additional 210,263 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Cronos Group by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 380,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 159,575 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cronos Group by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 189,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 82,500 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the third quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRON opened at $1.85 on Thursday. Cronos Group Inc. has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $3.14. The company has a market cap of $707.68 million, a P/E ratio of -14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05.

Cronos Group Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.

