Brooklyn FI LLC Takes $386,000 Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 28.1% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 59,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,144,000 after buying an additional 12,931 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 419.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 8.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 162,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,639,000 after purchasing an additional 12,894 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Landstar System by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,117,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,130,000 after purchasing an additional 15,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Landstar System by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landstar System Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $147.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.63 and a 200-day moving average of $175.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.82. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $196.86.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). Landstar System had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 4.07%. Analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LSTR shares. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Landstar System from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.45.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

Featured Stories

