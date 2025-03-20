Brooklyn FI LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSPT. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 34.0% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $603,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 263,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after purchasing an additional 11,395 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA RSPT opened at $35.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.79. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $32.03 and a one year high of $40.50.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
