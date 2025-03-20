Brooklyn FI LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $66.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.60 and a 200-day moving average of $68.95. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $58.09 and a 12 month high of $72.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.