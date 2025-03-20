BSF Enterprise (LON:BSFA) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of BSF Enterprise Plc (LON:BSFA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.27 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.75 ($0.02), with a volume of 453521 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.65 ($0.02).

BSF Enterprise Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.02. The firm has a market cap of £1.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.71.

Get BSF Enterprise alerts:

BSF Enterprise (LON:BSFA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported GBX (1.62) (($0.02)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BSF Enterprise had a negative net margin of 2,542.63% and a negative return on equity of 47.59%.

About BSF Enterprise

BSF Enterprise Plc does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire the businesses within biotechnology, innovative marketing, and e-commerce sectors. BSF Enterprise Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BSF Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSF Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.