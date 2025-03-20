BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0467 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a 7.9% increase from BSR Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS BSRTF traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.48. 6,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,022. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.77. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $14.39.
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
