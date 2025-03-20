Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT) Stock Price Up 17.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT – Get Free Report) shot up 17.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 640 to GBX 660. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Bytes Technology Group traded as high as GBX 487.60 ($6.34) and last traded at GBX 485.80 ($6.32). 6,718,149 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 370% from the average session volume of 1,427,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 414.40 ($5.39).
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bytes Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bytes Technology Group
Insider Buying and Selling at Bytes Technology Group
Bytes Technology Group Trading Up 0.6 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 437.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 454.81. The company has a market cap of £1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
Bytes Technology Group Company Profile
With a 40-year track record, Bytes Technology Group is one of the UK’s leading providers of software, security and cloud services. We enable effective and cost-efficient technology sourcing, adoption and management across software, security, hardware and cloud services.
Our strong relationships with many of the world’s largest software companies enable our specialist staff to deliver the latest technology to a diverse and embedded customer base.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bytes Technology Group
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Bytes Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bytes Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.