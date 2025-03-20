Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Position Boosted by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 146.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 340,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,457,000 after buying an additional 159,787 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 652.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 160,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,997,000 after acquiring an additional 139,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 517,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,272,000 after acquiring an additional 76,387 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 130.9% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 132,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,913,000 after purchasing an additional 75,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 129,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,334,000 after purchasing an additional 73,596 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

NASDAQ CALM opened at $89.39 on Thursday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.00 and a fifty-two week high of $116.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of -0.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The basic materials company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.42. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $954.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total transaction of $88,965.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,702,427.17. The trade was a 1.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Featured Articles

