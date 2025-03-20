Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Short Interest Update

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,870,000 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the February 13th total of 6,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 16.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Camping World news, President Matthew D. Wagner acquired 5,725 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.61 per share, with a total value of $100,817.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 300,640 shares in the company, valued at $5,294,270.40. This trade represents a 1.94 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Camping World by 611.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 292,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after purchasing an additional 251,748 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 978,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,701,000 after purchasing an additional 41,705 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Camping World by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 652,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after purchasing an additional 65,798 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 317,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after buying an additional 156,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Camping World in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,578,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Trading Down 1.6 %

CWH stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.14. The stock had a trading volume of 600,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,772. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67. Camping World has a 1-year low of $15.39 and a 1-year high of $28.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.17.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.55). Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Camping World will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Camping World’s payout ratio is -65.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CWH. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Camping World from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Camping World in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camping World presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

