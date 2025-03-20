Camping World Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 8,705 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 340% compared to the average daily volume of 1,980 call options.

Camping World Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CWH opened at $17.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day moving average of $22.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67. Camping World has a 12 month low of $15.39 and a 12 month high of $28.33.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Camping World will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Camping World Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently -65.79%.

CWH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Camping World in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Camping World from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Camping World presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Matthew D. Wagner acquired 5,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.61 per share, for a total transaction of $100,817.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 300,640 shares in the company, valued at $5,294,270.40. This represents a 1.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 43.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camping World

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Camping World by 5,647.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Camping World in the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Camping World by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 652,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after acquiring an additional 65,798 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Camping World by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 360,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after acquiring an additional 66,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. 52.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

