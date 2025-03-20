Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Short Interest Update

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,550,000 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the February 13th total of 11,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $74.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,555,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,999. The stock has a market cap of $69.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.05. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $90.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.1318 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 17.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Loop Capital lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.45.

Read Our Latest Report on CP

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.