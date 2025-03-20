CanAsia Energy (CVE:CEC) Stock Price Up 20% – Should You Buy?

CanAsia Energy Corp. (CVE:CEC – Get Free Report) rose 20% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 157,406 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 348% from the average daily volume of 35,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

CanAsia Energy Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.10. The company has a market cap of C$10.15 million, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.01.

About CanAsia Energy

(Get Free Report)

CanAsia Energy Corp. operates as a junior oil and gas oil company. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CanAsia Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanAsia Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.