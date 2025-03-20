CanAsia Energy (CVE:CEC) Trading 20% Higher – Here’s What Happened

CanAsia Energy Corp. (CVE:CEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 20% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 157,406 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 348% from the average daily volume of 35,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

CanAsia Energy Trading Up 20.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.01.

CanAsia Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CanAsia Energy Corp. operates as a junior oil and gas oil company. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CanAsia Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanAsia Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.