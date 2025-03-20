Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) Insider Charles Schoch Sells 5,000 Shares

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) insider Charles Schoch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $44,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,038 shares in the company, valued at $335,875.54. The trade was a 11.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Candel Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CADL opened at $8.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $289.04 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of -1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.00. Candel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $14.60.

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.17). On average, research analysts anticipate that Candel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CADL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Candel Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Candel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Candel Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Candel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Candel Therapeutics by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Candel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Candel Therapeutics by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Candel Therapeutics by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. 13.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Candel Therapeutics

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

Featured Stories

