CannabisCoin (CANN) Price Hits $0.0017 on Major Exchanges

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. CannabisCoin has a total market cap of $129,704.62 and $1.01 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CannabisCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CannabisCoin has traded 41.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About CannabisCoin

CannabisCoin (CRYPTO:CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 335,752,783 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,175 coins. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware. CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

