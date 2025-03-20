Cantor Fitzgerald Increases Earnings Estimates for Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arvinas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.71) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($6.11). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arvinas’ current full-year earnings is ($3.81) per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ARVN. Barclays lowered their price target on Arvinas from $48.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wedbush downgraded Arvinas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Arvinas from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Arvinas from $57.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.47.

Arvinas Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $8.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $598.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.50. Arvinas has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $44.85.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.44. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 33.75% and a negative net margin of 75.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.53) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arvinas

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARVN. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the third quarter valued at $350,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 278.1% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 168,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 123,613 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 7.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,883,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,023,000 after purchasing an additional 204,317 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 147.3% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 42.9% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 95.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arvinas news, CEO John G. Houston sold 31,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $523,971.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,353,065.60. This trade represents a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 9,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $150,724.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,658,911.91. This trade represents a 5.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,230 shares of company stock worth $769,402. 5.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

