Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,480 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.22% of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $390,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGSD opened at $25.85 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.76. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $25.21 and a one year high of $26.02.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0778 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

