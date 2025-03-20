Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Arvest Investments Inc.

Arvest Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Arvest Investments Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,482,000 after purchasing an additional 17,825 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 36.8% in the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 11,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $46,915,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,694,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,527,000 after acquiring an additional 72,097 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $172.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $210.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COF shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. HSBC raised Capital One Financial from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Capital One Financial from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.67.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

