CareCloud, Inc. (CCLDO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 on May 15th

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1823 per share on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th.
CareCloud Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ CCLDO opened at $19.64 on Thursday. CareCloud has a 52 week low of $5.17 and a 52 week high of $22.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.67.
About CareCloud
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CareCloud
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 5 Reasons Oracle Is Undervalued and Ready to Rebound
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.