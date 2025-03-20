CareCloud, Inc. (CCLDO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 on May 15th

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1823 per share on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th.

CareCloud Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCLDO opened at $19.64 on Thursday. CareCloud has a 52 week low of $5.17 and a 52 week high of $22.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.67.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company’s portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

