Carmen Riley Buys 100,000 Shares of Paragon Care Limited (ASX:PGC) Stock

Paragon Care Limited (ASX:PGC – Get Free Report) insider Carmen Riley bought 100,000 shares of Paragon Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.41 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of A$41,000.00 ($26,114.65).

Paragon Care Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $910.42 million, a P/E ratio of 59.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Get Paragon Care alerts:

About Paragon Care

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Paragon Care provides end to end healthcare solutions including equipment and service solutions for acute, aged and primary care.

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.