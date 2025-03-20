Carmen Riley Buys 100,000 Shares of Paragon Care Limited (ASX:PGC) Stock

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2025

Paragon Care Limited (ASX:PGCGet Free Report) insider Carmen Riley bought 100,000 shares of Paragon Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.41 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of A$41,000.00 ($26,114.65).

Paragon Care Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $910.42 million, a P/E ratio of 59.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

About Paragon Care

(Get Free Report)

Paragon Care provides end to end healthcare solutions including equipment and service solutions for acute, aged and primary care.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.