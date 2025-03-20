Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENEU) Trading Down 0.4% – Time to Sell?

Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENEU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.69 and last traded at $11.69. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.74.
Cartesian Growth Co. II Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.55.
Cartesian Growth Co. II Company Profile
Cartesian Growth Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cartesian Growth Co. II
- Stock Average Calculator
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Cartesian Growth Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartesian Growth Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.