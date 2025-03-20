CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Shares Sold by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc cut its position in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,655 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of CEMEX by 159.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CEMEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in CEMEX by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in CEMEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE CX opened at $6.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.45. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $9.27.

CEMEX Dividend Announcement

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. CEMEX had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.78%. Research analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.0207 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. CEMEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CEMEX from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.82.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

