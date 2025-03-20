Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.25.
CVE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cenovus Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.
Shares of NYSE:CVE opened at $13.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.57. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of $12.08 and a 52-week high of $21.90.
Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 5.82%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.1269 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 40.50%.
Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.
