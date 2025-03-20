Certus Wealth Management LLC Acquires 131 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Certus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 1.8% of Certus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Certus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $190.54 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $176.09 and a 52 week high of $206.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.11. The company has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

