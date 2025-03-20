Certus Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Certus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $227.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.99. The company has a market cap of $225.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.81 and a fifty-two week high of $263.35.
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
