Certus Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Certus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 22,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,050,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,533,000 after buying an additional 35,827 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 114,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,671,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $2,049,000. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $57.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.13 and a beta of 0.20. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $40.68 and a 12-month high of $57.59.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

