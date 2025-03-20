Certus Wealth Management LLC Has $206,000 Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Certus Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Certus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $574,824,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5,196.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 689,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,658,000 after acquiring an additional 676,419 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,055.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 507,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,969,000 after acquiring an additional 463,387 shares during the period. Summit Rock Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,392,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 425,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,961,000 after acquiring an additional 248,600 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of MTUM opened at $204.28 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.56 and its 200 day moving average is $209.80. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $168.49 and a 12-month high of $229.77. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.