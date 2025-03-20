Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.81.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHP.UN. Scotiabank cut their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. National Bankshares set a C$15.50 target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Get Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CHP.UN

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Stock Performance

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Company Profile

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst stock opened at C$13.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.71, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.70. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a one year low of C$12.42 and a one year high of C$15.33.

(Get Free Report

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust invests in, manages, and develops retail and commercial properties across Canada. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of shopping centers anchored by supermarkets and stand-alone supermarkets. The properties are mostly located in Ontario and Quebec, followed by Alberta, Nova Scotia, British Columbia, and New Brunswick.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.