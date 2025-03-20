Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 3,604 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $5,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 353.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 295 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $186.80 on Thursday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.28 and a 12-month high of $256.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.50.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 8.91%. Equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BTIG Research downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on IQVIA from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.05.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

