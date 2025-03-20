Cibc World Markets Corp Cuts Stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $4,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QQQM opened at $197.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.47. The company has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $169.96 and a 52-week high of $222.64.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.3103 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

