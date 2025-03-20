Cibc World Markets Corp Has $5.17 Million Position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $5,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WAB. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,128,000. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 278,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,665,000 after purchasing an additional 13,683 shares during the period. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

In related news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total value of $161,553.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,145,630.30. The trade was a 0.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WAB shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.33.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WAB opened at $185.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.97 and its 200 day moving average is $190.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.31. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.71 and a fifty-two week high of $210.88.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.06). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 10.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 16.58%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

Further Reading

