Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZBT) to Issue $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZBT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.
Citizens Bancorp of Virginia Stock Performance
Shares of CZBT stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.50. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629. Citizens Bancorp of Virginia has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.92.
Citizens Bancorp of Virginia Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Citizens Bancorp of Virginia
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Bancorp of Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Bancorp of Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.