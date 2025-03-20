Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZBT) to Issue $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZBT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia Stock Performance

Shares of CZBT stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.50. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629. Citizens Bancorp of Virginia has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.92.

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia Company Profile

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts checking and savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as provides credit cards.

