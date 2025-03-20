Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Citizens Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of CIZN opened at $9.50 on Monday. Citizens has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.31. The company has a market cap of $53.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of -0.06.

Get Citizens alerts:

Citizens Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Citizens’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.