Claymore CEF GS Connect ETN (NYSEARCA:GSCE) Shares Down 26.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Claymore CEF GS Connect ETN (NYSEARCA:GSCE – Get Free Report) were down 26.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.85 and last traded at $33.85. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.81.

Claymore CEF GS Connect ETN Stock Down 26.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.86.

