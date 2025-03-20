Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target Cut to $220.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $250.00 to $220.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CLH. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Clean Harbors from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $285.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Clean Harbors from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.56.

Shares of CLH stock opened at $196.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.22. Clean Harbors has a 12 month low of $186.54 and a 12 month high of $267.11.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.19. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Speights sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total value of $518,949.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,008 shares in the company, valued at $7,619,123.52. This represents a 6.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eric J. Dugas bought 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.38 per share, with a total value of $200,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,638,668.44. This trade represents a 4.53 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,341 shares of company stock worth $663,041 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLH. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 2,650.0% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 10,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

