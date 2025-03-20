Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Shares Down 21.9% – Should You Sell?

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 21.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 268.20 ($3.49) and last traded at GBX 269.80 ($3.51). 6,129,683 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the average session volume of 2,450,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 345.40 ($4.49).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CBG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Close Brothers Group from GBX 610 ($7.94) to GBX 600 ($7.81) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Tuesday.

The firm has a market cap of £429.39 million, a PE ratio of 4.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 307.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 313.28.

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 30.90 ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Close Brothers Group had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 7.79%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Close Brothers Group plc will post 66.0070671 earnings per share for the current year.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

