Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Trading Down 22.2% – Here’s Why

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 22.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 265.20 ($3.45) and last traded at GBX 268.80 ($3.50). Approximately 6,452,280 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 162% from the average daily volume of 2,459,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 345.40 ($4.49).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 610 ($7.94) to GBX 600 ($7.81) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Tuesday.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 307.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 313.28. The stock has a market cap of £429.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 30.90 ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. Close Brothers Group had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 7.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Close Brothers Group plc will post 66.0070671 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

