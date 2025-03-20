Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Coffee Trading Down 9.2 %

Shares of Coffee stock opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.96. Coffee has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $9.93. The stock has a market cap of $25.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coffee

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Coffee by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 381,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 52,500 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Coffee by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 55,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coffee during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Coffee by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 19,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coffee in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.

