Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 598,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,115,000 after buying an additional 52,390 shares during the last quarter. one8zero8 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Montis Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE CL opened at $90.44 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $85.32 and a twelve month high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $73.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 14.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.72.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

