Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 6,200 Shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSTP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSTP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 287,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 9.91% of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF worth $9,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSTP. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at $274,000. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC bought a new position in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $943,000. OFC Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $961,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 52,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 9,743 shares during the period.

Get Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF alerts:

Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF stock opened at $31.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $104.25 million, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.53. Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $28.85 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.94.

Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (PSTP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trus index. The fund aims for buffered losses and gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) through the active use of FLEX options, which it rebalances monthly. The fund intends to opportunistically reset its portfolio prior to the one-year expiration date of the options.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.