Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 368,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,115 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.22% of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF worth $9,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAAU. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AAAU opened at $30.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.83. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 12-month low of $21.29 and a 12-month high of $30.29.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.