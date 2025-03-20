Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $8.59 Million Holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,327 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 2.42% of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June worth $8,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 23,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Stock Down 3.3 %

BATS:QJUN opened at $26.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 0.71. FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $29.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.72.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (QJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

