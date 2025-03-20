Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $8.96 Million Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.05% of Omnicom Group worth $8,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 645.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 146.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 742.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

NYSE OMC opened at $81.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.69 and a 52-week high of $107.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.39.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 37.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on OMC. Barclays lowered their price objective on Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Argus downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

