Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 16,832 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,832 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.37% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July worth $9,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 33,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 17,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Stock Down 1.3 %

BATS:FJUL opened at $48.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.81. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a 52 week low of $42.99 and a 52 week high of $50.49. The stock has a market cap of $923.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.62.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.