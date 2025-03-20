Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 16,902 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 280,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,902 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 10.58% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May worth $10,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GMAY. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter worth $22,524,000. Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 166,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after buying an additional 13,493 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 349.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 45,984 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 31,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of GMAY stock opened at $36.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.78. The stock has a market cap of $209.32 million, a PE ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.41. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May has a 12 month low of $33.73 and a 12 month high of $37.81.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (GMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

