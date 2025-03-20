Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $65.65 Million Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 723,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,153 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.17% of Crown Castle worth $65,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,528,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,079,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371,186 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 433.8% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,968,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,838,000 after buying an additional 3,225,460 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth about $95,167,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,875,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,476,470,000 after acquiring an additional 747,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 9,471.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 747,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 739,779 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Performance

CCI opened at $104.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market cap of $45.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 0.89. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.20 and a 1 year high of $120.92.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is -69.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $127.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.29.

Read Our Latest Report on CCI

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.